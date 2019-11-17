Street Fighter’s Chun-Li Is a Power Ranger Now

Over a year after first turning Street Fighter’s Ryu into a Power Ranger, the relatively popular mobile game Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is returning to the well with a different classic Street Fighter character: Chun-Li. As revealed in a recent promotional video, Chun-Li has found the Phoenix Power Coin in the game’s canon to unlock the power of the Blazing Phoenix. Her official title? Chun-Li Ranger, because of course.

Chun-Li has a variety of moves at her disposal, but the reality is that none of them are particularly… Power Rangers-y. The big draw here is that she now has the whole look of a Power Ranger, which is really about 70% of the appeal of Power Rangers in general, so she’s basically got all she needs right there. Anything else is just extra.

Chun-Li Ranger enters the Morphin Grid! Now filled with the power of the Blazing Phoenix, Chun-Li Ranger’s moves can set her opponent ablaze with blue Phoenix fire while fighting alongside her Street Fighter comrades! #PlayLegacyWars ⚡ https://t.co/h5DkypmSqF pic.twitter.com/qaDEHUwvTw — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) November 15, 2019

Here’s how Power Rangers: Legacy Wars describes Chun-Li’s newfound power:

“As Chun-Li’s allies fended off M. Bison’s army of Evil Rangers, she faced him one on one. With her courage, determination, and teamwork, she was able to retrieve the Phoenix Power Coin and save her newfound friends. Now filled with the power of the Blazing Phoenix, Chun-Li’s moves can set her opponent ablaze with blue Phoenix fire. Flip in with a Kasairyuu (Volcano Kick) into Houohmai (Phoenix Dance), activate your super to unleash a brutal Senhoukyaku (Thousand Phoenix Kicks), then toy with your foe as they deal with the heat.”

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is currently available for Android and iOS. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.