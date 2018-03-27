Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Getting Nostalgic Darkstalkers Costumes Next Week

While we’re pretty sure we won’t be seeing a new Darkstalkers game from Capcom anytime soon (if ever), we can, at the very least, live out some nostalgic memories from that series with a set of costumes coming to Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition in the next few days.

Capcom has confirmed that a three-pack of costumes featuring outfits from various characters in that fighting series will make their debut on April 3, going for $3.99 apiece. These outfits will enable Menat, Juri and Urien to be dressed up in special costumes. Why there are only three available is beyond us, but, hopefully, we’ll see more introduced from the publisher in the months to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full description of the outfits below, as well as a picture to show you how they look in action:

Khaibit Costume (Menat)– Darkstalkersfans may be wondering what a Khaibit is as it’s not the name of any playable character. If you guessed it draws inspiration from the mummy Anakaris, you’d be correct! The Khaibit first appeared in Darkstalkers 3 as Anakaris’ partner who can be seen in certain animations, especially during Pharaoh Decoration. Later, Khaibit became a secret character in Capcom Fighting Jam Midnight Bliss.

Lilith Costume (Juri)– A portion of energy that was split from Morrigan by Belial and sealed. After 300 years, the separated energy formed another consciousness called Lilith. Being a cheerful succubus, Lilith’s goal was to reunite with Morrigan in order to continue her existence.

Donovan Costume (Urien)– Donovan Baine is half-vampire and half-human. Following a horrific event, which caused his vampire side to take control and drink the blood of everyone in his village, he devoted himself to Buddhism. In the Darkstalkersseries, he travels with a little girl called Anita, who wields mysterious supernatural powers.

These are pretty cool, but fingers crossed that Capcom will eventually give its Darkstalkers Resurrection compilation another shot on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and maybe even Nintendo Switch. It would certainly keep us busy alongside the new Street Fighter V costumes, and might even generate some new interest in the franchise. C’mon, Capcom – you’ve been talking about rejuvenating classic franchises, anyway. Include this one in the bunch!

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.