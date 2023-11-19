Suicide Squad Fans Upset Over Captain Boomerang's Weapon Choices in New Kill the Justice League Game

Over the last few days, Rocksteady Studios and WB Games have revealed new footage and details for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The new footage has generated a lot of discussion about the game on social media, and some of it has been on the negative side. One interesting complaint among fans has related to the character Captain Boomerang. In the footage revealed, the villain isn't actually using the boomerangs that he's known for, but instead can be seen using guns. It's a bizarre choice, and fans across social media couldn't help but mock the game's developers over the decision.

As the developers have noted, Captain Boomerang will use "a mix between sniper rifles, smgs, and shotguns." Boomerangs are clearly missing from that description, and it has made many fans wonder why Rocksteady bothered to use this character instead of someone like Peacemaker. It's worth noting that Captain Boomerang does use his trademark weapon in melee combat, so boomerangs aren't completely missing from his arsenal.

With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League set to release in 2024, it will be interesting to see how players react once the game has been made available. Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham trilogy has been beloved for years, and the team clearly has a lot of skill when it comes to adapting superheroes (and villains). Hopefully the game will hit the mark, but for now, it's easy to see why a lot of gamers are skeptical.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League!