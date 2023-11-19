Suicide Squad Fans Upset Over Captain Boomerang's Weapon Choices in New Kill the Justice League Game
Captain Boomerang isn't really using boomerangs in Kill the Justice League!
Over the last few days, Rocksteady Studios and WB Games have revealed new footage and details for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The new footage has generated a lot of discussion about the game on social media, and some of it has been on the negative side. One interesting complaint among fans has related to the character Captain Boomerang. In the footage revealed, the villain isn't actually using the boomerangs that he's known for, but instead can be seen using guns. It's a bizarre choice, and fans across social media couldn't help but mock the game's developers over the decision.
As the developers have noted, Captain Boomerang will use "a mix between sniper rifles, smgs, and shotguns." Boomerangs are clearly missing from that description, and it has made many fans wonder why Rocksteady bothered to use this character instead of someone like Peacemaker. It's worth noting that Captain Boomerang does use his trademark weapon in melee combat, so boomerangs aren't completely missing from his arsenal.
With Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League set to release in 2024, it will be interesting to see how players react once the game has been made available. Rocksteady's Batman: Arkham trilogy has been beloved for years, and the team clearly has a lot of skill when it comes to adapting superheroes (and villains). Hopefully the game will hit the mark, but for now, it's easy to see why a lot of gamers are skeptical.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League!
His name isn't Captain Clip!
Interviewer: Tell us your name
Captain Boomerang: Captain Boomerang
Interviewer: What types of weapons do you specialize in?
Captain Boomerang: pic.twitter.com/myYWTpZuiT— Harper/Parker| wtf gay little venom (@TheToastRider) November 15, 2023
It's kinda silly.
ahhh, I see Captain BOOMERANG has his classic sniper rifle. pic.twitter.com/km5EuKYaK3— Matt – Fortress of Solitude (@Matt_FOS) November 16, 2023
Ty should have been the inspiration.
Why does Ty the Tasmanian Tiger utilize boomerangs better than Captain Boomerang https://t.co/i6EnjFXFWP— Mr. Blackhole’s biggest fan 🇵🇸 (@mrblackhole_ftw) November 16, 2023
It makes no sense!
I would like to speak to the person who decided that Captain Boomerang needs a gun.— Hush (@hiddenhush) November 15, 2023
It is unintentionally hilarious.
Something extremely funny about the sentence "Captain Boomerang's main arsenal is snipers, smgs, and shotguns."— Kit Kat ((commissions open)) (@kittischmitti) November 15, 2023
Peacemaker was right there!
They could've just used Peacemaker instead of Captain Boomerang if they're just gonna make him use guns 😹— Pｪssmaker, FNAF movie hater (@Massive_Peace) November 16, 2023
Some have pointed out that the game has much bigger issues...
I'm ngl I see no problem whatsoever with Captain Boomerang using his boomerang as his abilities instead of a primary fire and it's nowhere near the big deal some people are making it out to be. This game has fundamental issues but that is not one of them. pic.twitter.com/Zdi5Xd63s9— The Dean of Hell's Kitchen (@avocadoesatlaw) November 15, 2023
...and others are actually excited to play as the character!
Just to throw this out on here right now.
I will be playing as Captain Boomerang 🪃 come release day of #SuicideSquadGame
Let’s go pic.twitter.com/xsAHJKXiQf— Curt 𝕏 💚💙 (@CurtThe_Gamer) November 16, 2023