Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reveals Early Access Release Date

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will let players play the game early on one condition. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of the biggest games on the horizon as it has been in the works for years and was meant to come out well over a year ago in 2022 and then spring 2023 before being pushed all the way back to 2024. It's the first game Rocksteady has made since 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight, widely regarded as one of the best superhero games and one of the best games of that year. Fans have been waiting to see what they'd do next, but a Suicide Squad game was a surprising answer to that question.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is nearly here and after months of silence, Rocksteady is talking more about what to expect from the game. Today, they debuted a 20 minute video with all kinds of new gameplay and confirmed new details on the game. One of the biggest pieces of info to come out of this news dump is that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will get an early access period. Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be able to play the game 72-hours early on January 30th. The Deluxe Edition costs $99.99, so the early access will cost you a pretty penny. It also comes with other content such as various cosmetic packs that add new skins, a battle pass token, and more. With that kind of head start, you could probably finish the entire game before the full release, but that's pure speculation.

Fans are still pretty divided on how the game actually looks, especially after how rock solid the Arkham trilogy was. Whether or not the game can meet the standards Rocksteady has set for itself in previous years remains to be seen. Either way, it looks like the trend of paying for early access will continue in 2024. Games like Starfield sold early access to players, even allowing them to spend around $30 extra if they wanted to play the game early with an Xbox Game Pass copy.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release on February 2nd for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.