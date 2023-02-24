Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Teases Return of the Riddler

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League seems to be teasing the return of the Riddler. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of the biggest games coming out this year, partially because it's a continuation of the acclaimed Batman Arkham series. Rocksteady gave us one of the best superhero franchises to date in gaming with that trilogy and established a number of signature trademarks with it. It developed a reputation for rich and satisfying combat systems, great original superhero stories, and so much more. However, Rocksteady Studios also established a reputation for having some truly frustrating and annoying collectibles in the Batman Arkham series.

One of the main forms of collectibles throughout the series came via the Riddler. Each game had a series of riddles for players to solve as well as puzzles that forced players to think outside the box and use gadgets to get Riddler trophies. In Arkham Knight, the Riddler even had race tracks that were a bit out of character for the Batman villain. Nevertheless, the number of riddles and trophies grew more and more with each game as the open world expanded, making it more of a nuisance with each game. The Riddler was essential to 100% completion, though, and players found that to be extremely annoying. Unfortunately for fans who assumed the Riddler would be missing from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it appears the villain will be returning in some capacity. Eagle eyed fan @Batman_Beware on Twitter noticed the Riddler's signature question mark calling card in the recently released footage for the game, suggesting he will be present in the story.

Oh fuck pic.twitter.com/xkFRSygJcb — Beware the Batman (@Batman_Beware) February 23, 2023

It remains to be seen if the Suicide Squad will have to solve riddles or if the Batman villain will just be in the background/a piece of the actual story. Other Arkham villains like Poison Ivy and The Penguin will be returning in the game, so it wouldn't be surprising if there are a bunch more that have yet to be revealed.

