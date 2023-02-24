Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Confirms More Playable DC Characters

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will let you play as more than just the 4 characters they've already announced. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is one of the biggest games on the horizon for a number of reasons. One, it's a new superhero game that lets you play in co-op, so that's always going to attract a lot of eyes. However, the other big reason is that it's being developed by Rocksteady Studios, the team behind the Batman Arkham trilogy. It's also a direct follow-up to that series and will introduce players to that universe's take on the Justice League, however, they won't be the protagonists. Players will instead be tasked with killing heroes like Superman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and Batman as they've been brainwashed by Brainiac and turned evil.

During the latest PlayStation State of Play, we got an extended look at gameplay for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League which showed off how the likes of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang all play in action. They won't be the only DC characters fans get to play as, though. Rocksteady Studios confirmed that players will be able to play as other characters. This was mentioned both in a behind-the-scenes video and an FAQ which confirmed that the game will have post-launch content that expands the story of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League via new missions and playable characters. This isn't totally new for Rocksteady, a developer that let players play as Batgirl, Joker, Red Hood, and other Batman-related characters in DLCs for the Arkham series.

However, it remains to be seen who will be added to the playable roster of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Provided he doesn't die in the game, Batman may be a likely candidate since Rocksteady has experience with developing gameplay for him. Fans have been demanding a Superman game for a while and he's already in the game as an antagonist, so maybe we'll get to play as him in DLC. There are also a number of DC villains that would probably fit right into this new game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on May 26th.