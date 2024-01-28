Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Twitch Drops Schedule Confirmed

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is almost here, and to celebrate, WB Games has announced exclusive new cosmetics that can be obtained through Twitch drops. The Twitch drops will begin on January 30th, and cosmetics will be offered for each of the four playable characters. Twitch viewers that link their account to their WB Games profile will be able to earn a weapon trinket, weapon doll, and Cyber Crime Skin, with each one being unlocked after 30 minutes of viewing streams for the game (up to 90 minutes per character). The drop schedule will be broken up into the following segments:

Harley Quinn- January 30th through February 7th

King Shark- February 8th through February 16th

Deadshot- February 17th through February 25th

Captain Boomerang- February 26th through March 4th

How to Get Suicide Squad's Twitch Cosmetics

Once players have earned those rewards, they can be claimed from the Twitch inventory. WB Games has confirmed that these cosmetics will remain in the user's Twitch inventory until they're ready to be sent to the game, which is very good news for anyone that doesn't plan on purchasing at launch. The Twitch drops apply to all streamers that have their accounts linked, which means that viewers should have a wide variety to choose from; they can stick to their favorite small accounts that are streaming the game, rather than having to make the change over to a bigger account just to get these drops. On the game's official Twitter account, fans seemed pretty happy about that particular decision!

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Release Date and Platforms

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released February 2nd on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Last month, it was announced that the Epic Games Store version has been pushed back, and will not be available until March 5th. Early access for the other platforms will begin on January 30th, which is the same day that the Twitch drops will start.

Developed by Rocksteady Studios, Kill the Justice League takes place in the same world as the Arkham series, and picks up after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight. WB Games has already shown some of the ways this game will connect to the rest of the series. Villains like the Penguin and Poison Ivy will make their return in Kill the Justice League, and players will get a chance to see how things have changed since last they appeared. The game will also mark the final appearance of Kevin Conroy as Batman. Conroy was the voice of Batman in countless projects, including the Arkham trilogy. The fan favorite actor passed away in 2022, after recording lines for the new game.

