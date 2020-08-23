Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Officially Revealed With First Trailer

Today, Rocksteady Studios officially revealed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via the game's first-ever trailer. As you may know, this is Rocksteady's first game since Batman: Arkham Knight five years ago, so it's been a long time coming for the UK studio, who has apparently been hard at work on realizing the first proper AAA Suicide Squad game ever, which is set to release worldwide sometime in 2022 as a next-gen only game.

While we've been hearing about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on and off for a couple of years -- predominately under the project name "Outlaws" -- we haven't seen Rocksteady in an official capacity in quite some time. The London-based studio released Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015, and then Batman: Arkam VR for the launch of PlayStation VR in 2016, but after this, the UK team went quiet. In fact, quiet is putting it lightly. Rocksteady has been radio silent for years, even when various rumors about the games it was reportedly working on dominated headlines. It wasn't until earlier this month when the team confirmed the game's existence and revealed its title that we finally heard from it.

Founded in 2004 as a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Rocksteady has released five games to date: three of the four Batman: Arkham entries, Batman: Arkham VR, and Urban Chaos: Riot Response, the last being its first game back in 2006. The studio is widely considered one of the best in the industry, partially thanks to being able to piggyback on the Batman license, which it has left in the hands of Warner Bros. Montreal.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is in development for the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional ports or a release date beyond "2022."

