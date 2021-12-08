New Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Teaser Reveals First Look at Gameplay

A new Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League teaser has been revealed, and in turn, it has provided DC Comics fans with their first look at gameplay of the upcoming PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Unfortunately, the clip is very short, not very revealing, and is on Twitter, which means it’s being compressed to heck. That said, gamers looking forward to the game won’t have to settle for this for very long.

Alongside the teaser, it’s been revealed the game will make some type of appearance at The Game Awards 2021. Judging by the teaser, you’d assume this appearance will include our first proper look at gameplay, but for now, this is just speculation. In addition to this, the teaser also seems to reveal that Harley Quinn is the primary protagonist, though players can switch between characters at will.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the teaser for yourself:

Me and the @RocksteadyGames squad are getting ready to dive into the #TheGameAwards. Can't wait to share the mayhem with you all! Good luck @GeoffKeighley! pic.twitter.com/ZTJOhUqbZ8 — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) December 8, 2021

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release worldwide sometime in 2022 via the PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a new genre-bending action-adventure shooter that can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Based on iconic DC characters and developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League combines the studio’s signature character-driven story gameplay with third-person shooter action to deliver a gaming experience unlike any other. Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis. The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single-player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op.”