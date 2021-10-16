Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Reveals New “Villains”

As promised, Rocksteady Studios and WB Games showed up in a big way at today’s DC FanDome event with new footage for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The 2022 game still doesn’t have a specific release date just yet, but we did receive a new trailer that gives us a better glimpse into the story of the title. And to that end, we have now seen some more of the “villains” that the Suicide Squad will be facing off against.

As the title of the game suggests, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will see the iconic superhero group taking on DC’s greatest heroes. Although story details are a bit sparse, trailers we have seen so far suggest that the villain Brainiac seems to have taken over the Justice League and is now using them to control Metropolis. While Superman was revealed in the initial trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League that debuted last year, today’s new footage confirms that Flash, Wonder Woman, and Green Lantern (John Stewart) will also be appearing in-game. Additionally, Batman is set to show up as well, although this new trailer hasn’t outright shown him off. Instead, we only briefly see the Batmobile.

Although the Justice League is set to take center stage in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, other popular DC characters are also going to be making an appearance. Outside of the Suicide Squad itself, this new trailer also gives us new looks at Amanda Waller, Gizmo, and the Penguin. References to Lex Luthor can also be seen, suggesting that there will be a large number of popular faces from DC showing up over the course of the game.

As mentioned, for now, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is poised to launch at some point next year. When it does release, it will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

What do you think about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League based on the new footage that was revealed today?