Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Story Trailer Revealed

Our first real look at the story of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been revealed at DC FanDome. Unfortunately, there’s still no gameplay footage or word when the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S game will release beyond sometime in 2022

Similarly to Gotham Knights — Warner Bros. Montreal’s new Batman game also on display today — looks visually impressive, but not particularly innovative in any department. That said, it looks good, and it’s quite obvious this is the team that made a name for itself developing the Batman: Arkham series, one of the best superhero video games series to date.

Of course, it’s important to remember the visuals may not be indicative of what the final product will look like. The final product should look even better and smoother, though it’s not incredibly uncommon for games to get downgrades between first reveal and release. Further, it’s not clear what’s in-engine versus in-game versus pure CGI.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice league is currently poised to release worldwide sometime in 2021 via the PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of the game coming to Nintendo Switch or Google Stadia.

“Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis,” reads an official blurb about the game. “The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single-player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op.”

