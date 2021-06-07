Sunset Overdrive Potentially Teased for PS5 by Insomniac Games

✖

Prior to being purchased by PlayStation Studios just last year, Insomniac Games was still an independent company that would work with a number of different companies on various titles. At one point in time, Insomniac ended up working with Xbox to bring about Sunset Overdrive, which first launched back in 2014. And while that game has since remained exclusive to Xbox and PC, it looks as though it could soon be coming to PlayStation platforms for the first time.

As part of a social media campaign meant to drive excitement towards the release of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart later this week, Insomniac shared an image that happened to see its two properties crossing over. The tweet specifically showed an image from Sunset Overdrive where I giant version of the character Fizzie was emerging from a purple dimensional rift, as seen from Rift Apart. While this scene wasn't an actual one from the upcoming Ratchet & Clank title (that we know of) it was simply giving us an idea of what the two games might look like if they crossed over.

And while this might just seem like some light-hearted fun on Insomniac's part, it's another tweet from the studio which came about that has some fans thinking Sunset Overdrive could actually coming back. For the first time since 2018, Insomniac Games proceeded to also tweet from the official Fizzie account that it set aside to promote Sunset Overdrive. "What the heck. Did anybody hear that?" the tweet in question asked. It's unknown what "that" could be in this situation, but many fans assumed that this was even further proof that Insomniac might be looking to bring back its action-platforming title.

What the heck. Did anybody hear that? — Fizzie! (@FizzieSays) June 7, 2021

If you're wondering how Sunset Overdrive would come to PlayStation in the first place, well, it's well within Sony's right to bring the game to its own platforms at this point in time. Even though it was previously exclusive to Xbox, PlayStation is now the owner of the Sunset Overdrive IP following its acquisition of Insomniac. As such, it would only make sense for the game to finally land on PS4 or PS5 at some point. If such an announcement were to come about in the near future, we'll obviously keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

So what do you think about all of this? Do you think we could soon see the arrival of Sunset Overdrive on PS5? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.