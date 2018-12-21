‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ For Nintendo Switch Gets a Release Date In Japan, But Will We See It Here?

A little while back, a new Dragon Ball game was confirmed for the Nintendo Switch with the card game Super Dragon Ball Heroes. We've been seeing bits and pieces about it since then, though Bandai Namco didn't confirm a release date for it. However, that just changed, as the V-Jump Twitter account has confirmed that the game will come out for the Switch in Japan on April 9, 2019.

In the tweet, the company noted, "Dragon Ball Heroes 'Nintendo Switch' Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission of the latest series for the family for home is decided on April 4, 2019 (Thu)!! The contents of the luxury 2 large early purchase award is on sale today check the V Jump February oversized issue!" You can see it below.

Bandai Namco hasn't announced any plans for a U.S. release just yet. However, it's supported anime-based games of this type in the past, so it wouldn't be beyond us if it announced something during E3 2019 for a possible late summer/early fall release.

We provided details about Super Dragon Ball Heroes back in October including how the game will be stacked with over 1,160 cards to play with at launch, as well as over 350 characters including various favorites from the series. It was also where we learned about its main protagonist, Beat, who is a "boy who first comes into contact with Super Dragon Ball Heroes after moving to Hero Town. An encounter that will change both his own destiny, and that of the world."

We'll let you know what other details about the game surface over the next few months, including that potential U.S. release. For the time being, however, if you're looking to import, keep in mind you're probably going to need to do a lot of translating, as there doesn't appear to be an English language option. Not yet.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is set for release on Nintendo Switch.