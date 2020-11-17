Super Mario 3D All-Stars 1.1.0 Update Adds Long-Awaited Feature

✖

Super Mario 3D All-Stars released on Nintendo Switch back in September, and the game featured a rather baffling omission: players could not use a GameCube controller for Super Mario Sunshine. The Nintendo Switch offers support for the controller for games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but Super Mario Sunshine, which first released on the GameCube, did not support the original controller. Thankfully, that has now changed, as the game's 1.1.0 update has now added GameCube controller support! Players will need both the GameCube Controller Adapter and a GameCube controller, but the function is now available for those that have been asking for it!

The omission of GameCube controller support was one of the few issues we found with the game in our review for Super Mario 3D All-Stars, so it's nice to see Nintendo add the option a few months later. It's not a necessity by any means, but for players that want to enjoy the title as it was originally intended, the option is now there.

Super Mario Sunshine is easily one of the biggest selling points for the compilation. Super Mario 3D All-Stars is the first time the game has been made available on a Nintendo platform since Super Mario Sunshine's original release back in 2002. Demand for Super Mario Sunshine's return was quite high prior to the announcement of 3D All-Stars, so the game's announcement was met with a lot of excitement.

Notably, GameCube controller support is only available when playing the game in TV mode, and is not available to those playing the game on Switch Lite. This is understandable, since the GameCube Controller Adapter connects through the Switch Dock. Those hoping to play the game in Tabletop mode will have to stick with the Joy-Con controls or a Pro Controller, instead. Finally, players using the new control option will notice that in-game controller prompts will not match the GameCube controller.

In addition to GameCube controller support, the 1.1.0 update also gives players the option of inverting the camera controls for all three games. A lot of gamers tend to prefer inverted camera controls, so this update should be quite welcome across the board! At the very least, it shows that Nintendo is looking for multiple ways of making Super Mario 3D All-Stars more accessible to fans.

