Nintendo Fans Celebrate 18 Years of Super Mario Sunshine
On July 19th, 2002, Super Mario Sunshine debuted on the Nintendo GameCube. A direct follow-up to Super Mario 64, the game set itself apart in a very unique way, as Mario spent the majority of the game using a water-squirting robot backpack to clean up the game's world. Out of all of Mario's major outings, Super Mario Sunshine remains one of the most bizarre. It's also one of the few Mario games that hasn't yet been ported to another system, though that could soon change, if rumors are to be believed. To celebrate the anniversary, a number of fans took to social media to share their Mario memories.
The game holds a lot of memories for fans.
Sunshine... the nostalgia
Super Mario Sunshine... the nostalgia— Cin_Aban (@cin_aban) July 19, 2020
For some, it was their first game!
sunshine’s 18th birthday i think it’s pretty fitting that it’s so close
to mine as it’s the first game i ever played
it's super mario sunshine's 18th birthday i think it's pretty fitting that it's so close to mine as it's the first game i ever played— ✨samhayn✨ (@maelix2013) July 19, 2020
Some are celebrating the event with some art.
Super Mario Sunshine was released in Japan, featuring Mario with his
partner, F.L.U.D.D.! #SuperMarioSunshine
#Nintendo
pic.twitter.com/RZOg66YGb9
18 years ago, Super Mario Sunshine was released in Japan, featuring Mario with his partner, F.L.U.D.D.! #SuperMarioSunshine #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/RZOg66YGb9— JJSponge120 (@JJSponge120) July 19, 2020
A port is long overdue!
in my life but PLEASE give me Super Mario Sunshine on Switch!
I'm begging you @Nintendo
I dont need a lot in my life but PLEASE give me Super Mario Sunshine on Switch! I'm begging you @Nintendo— V▪︎I feel I'm chasing rainbows▪︎ (@V_isions_twt) July 19, 2020
People really want those 3D remakes.
Sunshine turns 18 today! Can we please get a confirmation of those 3D
Mario remakes? Or a sequel? Or both, both is good
too
Super Mario Sunshine turns 18 today! Can we please get a confirmation of those 3D Mario remakes? Or a sequel? Or both, both is good too— Odd Hour (@OddHourNYC) July 19, 2020
Of course, a sequel would be nice, too.
another super mario sunshine
can we just get another super mario sunshine— ed🐱✿ 7 days :) (@lycansaur) July 19, 2020
No lies detected.
Mario Sunshine's bad. https://t.co/mRFGdDWuaS
Reasons why Super Mario Sunshine's bad. https://t.co/mRFGdDWuaS— Andyana Jonseph - #BLM (@AndyanaJonseph) July 19, 2020
We're all getting old.
sunshine is 18!? Damn im getting old. One of the best of its time!!#Mario
#SuperMarioSunshine
Super mario sunshine is 18!? Damn im getting old. One of the best of its time!!#Mario #SuperMarioSunshine— Craig D. (@Noonesp17882291) July 19, 2020
