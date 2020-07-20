Nintendo Fans Celebrate 18 Years of Super Mario Sunshine

On July 19th, 2002, Super Mario Sunshine debuted on the Nintendo GameCube. A direct follow-up to Super Mario 64, the game set itself apart in a very unique way, as Mario spent the majority of the game using a water-squirting robot backpack to clean up the game's world. Out of all of Mario's major outings, Super Mario Sunshine remains one of the most bizarre. It's also one of the few Mario games that hasn't yet been ported to another system, though that could soon change, if rumors are to be believed. To celebrate the anniversary, a number of fans took to social media to share their Mario memories.

Are you a fan of Super Mario Sunshine? Would you like to see the game on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Super Mario Sunshine!