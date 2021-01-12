New Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Trailer Coming Tomorrow

✖

An all-new trailer for the Nintendo Switch game Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will be released tomorrow morning. The trailer is set to be unveiled at 6 a.m. PT, and will last two minutes. As of this writing, Nintendo has not released any details on what fans might expect to see during the trailer. With the game scheduled to arrive in just a few short weeks, this could give Nintendo the perfect opportunity to highlight its Amiibo compatibility, as well as some of the features that will be added as part of the new Bowser's Fury content.

Nintendo's Tweet announcing the trailer can be found embedded below.

Bowser's Fury will be unleashed in a new #SuperMario3DWorld + #BowsersFury trailer tomorrow! Come back at 6am PT to see the 2-minute long trailer. pic.twitter.com/gCDpOiViK1 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2021

Originally released in 2013 on Wii U, Super Mario 3D World is an isometric platformer featuring Mario, Luigi, Peach, and Toad. While 3D World can be enjoyed as a single-player adventure, the game's mix of co-op and competitive gameplay made it one of the console's most compelling multiplayer offerings. Unfortunately, the Wii U platform was a failure for Nintendo. The Switch has quickly proven far more successful for the company, and a number of Wii U games have been given a second life on the platform, including Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, and Mario Kart 8. The Switch versions of those games vastly outperformed their Wii U counterparts, so it will be interesting to see if Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury can similarly attract a larger audience.

The game also represents Nintendo's lone first-party game revealed for 2021. There are still a number of major games on the way from the publisher, including Breath of the Wild 2, New Pokemon Snap, and Metroid Prime 4, but none of those games have been confirmed for 2021, as of this writing. Fortunately, with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury releasing soon, fans shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out what else the company has planned for this year!

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on February 12th.

Are you looking forward to the game's all-new trailer? Did you play Super Mario 3D World on Wii U? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!