Super Mario Bros. Is Officially 35 Years Old

By Marc Deschamps

On September 13th, 1985, Nintendo released Super Mario Bros. for the Famicom. While Mario had previously appeared in the Donkey Kong arcade game, Super Mario Bros. introduced the world to the mechanics that the character would become most known for. Since those days, the game has been ported to just about every Nintendo platform available, becoming one of the most popular games of all-time. In honor of the character's anniversary, fans have been sharing their favorite Mario memories; one of Nintendo's rivals even got in on the action! It just shows what an impact the game has made on the industry, and popular culture as a whole.

What are your thoughts on the original Super Mario Bros.? Do you have a favorite memory of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Super Mario Bros.!

