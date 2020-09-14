Super Mario Bros. Is Officially 35 Years Old
On September 13th, 1985, Nintendo released Super Mario Bros. for the Famicom. While Mario had previously appeared in the Donkey Kong arcade game, Super Mario Bros. introduced the world to the mechanics that the character would become most known for. Since those days, the game has been ported to just about every Nintendo platform available, becoming one of the most popular games of all-time. In honor of the character's anniversary, fans have been sharing their favorite Mario memories; one of Nintendo's rivals even got in on the action! It just shows what an impact the game has made on the industry, and popular culture as a whole.
What are your thoughts on the original Super Mario Bros.? Do you have a favorite memory of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Super Mario Bros.!
That's a nice looking collection!
Happy 35th anniversary everyone #Mario35 pic.twitter.com/vyQ3lLFMdN— Conner (@C0nnerDierks) September 13, 2020
prevnext
The game's impact is undeniable.
I wouldn't be the big kid I am today without this guy. Thank you so much for all the memories Mario!#Mario #Mario35 #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/UyMRaiozU9— Rafael Perez (@R4FMAN) September 13, 2020
prevnext
Mario has meant a lot to players around the world.
Happy #Mario35! My first game with the red guy was Christmas 2002, getting my first Nintendo console and game- a GBA with Mario Kart: Super Circuit. I later got the first 3 GBA Mario remakes in the early 00s, also a part of my very early Mario experience. I love them all. 💚 pic.twitter.com/RsNUtaUckN— Nas 🦊🌱 (@Nas_160) September 13, 2020
prevnext
It seems like every gamer has a favorite series entry.
If not for this game (and Super Mario World), I would’ve never gotten into video games.
HBD, Mario~#Mario35 pic.twitter.com/iohW9YqfO0— ѕтєνєη (@_houseofboo) September 13, 2020
prevnext
A lot of people have shared those memories with loved ones.
prevnext
Happy 35th Anniversary to #SuperMario!— K(yle)-MartX (@vgamelandscapes) September 13, 2020
Mario has always been an important part of my life. Not only getting me hooked on my favorite past time, but also building a bridge for me to make friends and creating fun memories with my Nintendo loving son. Here’s to 35 more years! pic.twitter.com/xXTEnVLfrG
Some celebrated the occasion with art.
Happy 35th birthday Mario! 🎂🎈 #Mario35 pic.twitter.com/oAkK82u3uP— Princess Etch 👑 Etch A Sketch artist (@PrincessEtch) September 13, 2020
prevnext
Even Xbox got in on the action!
i c o n i c ❤️💚— Xbox (@Xbox) September 13, 2020
prevnext
Here's to (at least) 35 more!
Happy Anniversary, Super Mario Bros. 35 years since Mario started saving Mushroom Kingdom from Bowser. Let's do 35 more #NES #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/2M0WDyzP4Y— Joel Garcia (@Tocallo00782) September 13, 2020
prev