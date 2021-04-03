Super Mario Bros. Copy Sells for Over $600,000 at Auction

✖

Have you ever imagined what you would do if you were rich? Of course you have, everyone has. But if you did have a large amount of money to spend, could ever in your wildest dreams see yourself dropping over half a million dollars on a video game? Well, for one person with some extremely deep pockets, they decided to do just this in a recent auction.

Held by Heritage Auctions, an incredibly rare copy of the original Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System sold for a whopping $660,000. The game itself was still sealed in its original plastic wrapping and was in extremely good shape. The copy was labeled as being in "A+" condition and was scored a 9.6/10 by the group that rated it. Basically, it's one of the nicest iterations of Super Mario Bros. in existence, which is why it went for so much money.

That being said, the amount of money that this copy sold for is staggeringly high for a few reasons. For starters, this version of Super Mario Bros. has broken the previous record and has become the highest-sold single video game in history. While that might be unsurprising given the amount it went for, what's shocking is the amount it sold for compared to what sits in second. Prior to this sale, no other video game had ever even surpassed the $200,000 milestone in an auction. To be even more specific, this copy of Super Mario Bros. sold four times higher than the previous record holder.

It's not known who the winner of the auction is or what they plan to do with this version of the game, but considering how much they spent on it, I surely hope they enjoy it. Personally, I can't in my wildest dreams fathom why a video game would be this valuable, but hey, I guess your perception of value is a bit different when you're ridiculously wealthy.

[H/T Kotaku]