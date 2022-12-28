The Super Mario Bros. Movie Netflix Release Window Seemingly Revealed

It seems like we now have an idea of when to expect The Super Mario Bros. Movie to arrive on Netflix. As we head into 2023, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment's new animated Mario film is likely one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while the film will initially hit theaters in April 2023, based on a pre-existing agreement between Netflix and Universal, we can also estimate when the movie will land on the popular streaming platform.

Back in 2021, Netflix and Universal signed a deal that would see animated movies from Illumination and DreamWorks coming to Netflix. Specifically, Netflix gains access to these animated films after a four-month window of exclusivity. And based on how these arrivals have worked in the past, these movies from Illumination and DreamWorks first tend to arrive on Peacock 70 days after initially hitting theaters.

Assuming that all of this continues to hold true with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, then it seems likely that the upcoming project will release on Netflix in October 2023. Since the film is poised to premiere on the big screen in early April 2023, it would then broadly be slated to come to Peacock in June 2023. Once this four-month period of exclusivity on Peacock has run its course, Netflix will then become the exclusive streaming home of The Super Mario Bros. Movie for 10 months.

Again, it's worth stressing that Netflix itself hasn't confirmed that this will be the case with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, so there's always a chance that this trajectory could change down the road. Based on what we've seen in the past, though, October 2023 seems to be the window to circle on the calendar if you're going to hold out to watch the animated Mario Bros. film via Netflix.

Prior to that time, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is planned to arrive in theaters on April 7, 2023. The film will feature the voices of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, among many others.

[H/T What's On Netflix]