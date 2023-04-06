The Super Mario Bros. Movie Features Beloved Spider-Man Actor

The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an all-star voice cast, including Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Seth Rogen. However, now that the movie is out, fans have gotten a chance to learn about some of the other roles in the film. Notably, the film includes a voice actor that might be familiar to a lot of Marvel fans! Actor Rino Romano has previously voiced Spider-Man in multiple projects, including the Spider-Man Unlimited animated series, and two of Activision's Spider-Man video games (one of which was released for the Nintendo 64). Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

In The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Romano plays the role of Uncle Tony, one of the members of Mario and Luigi's extended family. In the video games, we have never gotten a chance to see the family of the brothers, but in the movie, they actually play a significant role. Mario and Luigi have been long established as Italian-Americans, but that's the extent we've learned about their family history. In the film, we actually see them sit down to dinner with several family members, including their parents and Uncle Tony. Unfortunately, the relationship between Mario and Luigi and the others seems a bit strained. At dinner, the brothers get a hard time about quitting their construction job and their decision to go into plumbing.

While Mario and Luigi are best known for their jobs as plumbers, Mario has had a number of different careers throughout his video game history. Mario first started out as a carpenter in the 1981 Donkey Kong arcade game. He wasn't depicted as a plumber until two years later in the Mario Bros. arcade game. Since then, Mario's careers have shifted several times, with the character serving in jobs such as doctor, referee, construction worker, and more. It's hard to say why the plumber role has stuck the way it has, but it can likely be attributed to the fact that Mario has had that career in adaptations such as The Super Mario Bros. Super Show and the 1993 live-action film!

Have you checked out The Super Mario Bros. Movie yet? Are you a fan of Rino Romano's Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!