New Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Coming This Week

Nintendo has revealed that a second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie will release during a special Nintendo Direct presentation. The presentation is set to take place on November 29th at 2 p.m. PT, and Nintendo has already confirmed that no information related to video games will be featured during the Direct. Alongside the announcement, Nintendo revealed a new image from the film, which shows a throne in Princess Peach's castle. The princess herself is missing, though an image of the character can be seen in the stained glass behind the throne.

Nintendo's announcement, and the new teaser image, can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 11/29 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's second trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect.



📽️: https://t.co/vctv2bppGW pic.twitter.com/xGt3UobWrz — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 28, 2022

The first teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie was revealed last month, and was very well-received by fans! The trailer predominantly focused on Bowser and his minions, but also offered brief glimpses at Mario, Luigi, and Toad. Judging by the teaser image, it's a safe bet that the second teaser will put a focus on Princess Peach, but fans can find out for themselves by tuning in tomorrow.

Princess Peach will be voiced in the film by Anya Taylor-Joy. Bowser has always had a penchant for kidnapping the princess, but Peach has also fought against the king of the Koopas in several games alongside Mario. It's unclear if she'll be kidnapped in the movie, or if she'll have a chance to stand against Bowser, but the new trailer could give us a much clearer idea.

Anya Taylor-Joy will be joined by an all-star cast that includes Chris Pratt (Mario), Jack Black (Bowser), Charlie Day (Luigi), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), and Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike). The film is set to release in theaters on April 7th. Readers that missed out on seeing the first teaser trailer for the animated movie can find it at the top of this page.

