Nintendo Switch Online Adds Super Mario Bros. Wonder Freebies

With just a few hours to go until the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers now have a new way to celebrate the game's release. The service has added the first wave in a series of profile icons, which can be purchased using Platinum Points. Platinum Points are extremely easy to come by, so those that don't have any to spend right now can easily get some by completing missions in the Nintendo Switch Online section found on the system's home screen. The first wave of these icons includes:

Mario

Peach

Yellow Toad

Elephant Mario

Wonder Flower

Wonder Seed

Talking Flower

Wubba Mario

Bowser

Castle Bowser

(Photo: Nintendo)

Each of these icons costs 10 Platinum Points. There are also 10 different different backgrounds to choose from, 5 of which are based on various courses from the game. Lastly, subscribers can get 5 different frames. Backgrounds and frames cost 5 Platinum Points each. The first wave will be available through October 26th, when the next wave is released. At this time, there's been no indication what we'll see across the next three waves, but it's likely we'll see the rest of the game's playable characters, alongside some power-up forms like we saw with Elephant Mario. The game also features a plethora of new villains and non-player characters that could also be added, including Bowser Jr., Prince Florian, and Bulrush.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder's Playable Characters

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has the biggest playable character roster out of any 2D Mario game. The title allows players to choose from Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy, Blue Toad, Yellow Toad, Toadette, Yoshi, Yellow Yoshi, Light-Blue Yoshi, Red Yoshi, and Nabbit. Just three of those characters are represented through these player icons, so it's possible we might see them divided up evenly each week. For now, Mario fans will just have to keep an eye out each week to see what gets released.

Nintendo Switch Online Icons

Exclusive profile icons have become a regular thing through Nintendo Switch Online, with games getting weekly waves as a way of celebrating new and popular games. Late last month, Nintendo started to offer designs based on Detective Pikachu Returns. In addition to these new Super Mario Bros. Wonder icons, the final wave of icons based on Detective Pikachu Returns has also been made available. Like the previous waves, there are multiple different versions of Pikachu, but this one also features Pangoro and Luxray. The final wave will only be available through October 26th. It's possible these Detective Pikachu Returns icons could come back to Nintendo Switch Online at some point in the future, as Nintendo has done just that with games like Splatoon 3. However, subscribers shouldn't count on that, and should claim any designs they want before they're gone!

