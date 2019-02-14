‘Super Mario Maker 2’ Revealed Alongside New Trailer

The year’s first Nintendo Direct has finally arrived, and Nintendo hit the ground running with the announcement of Super Mario Maker 2.

The video shown highlights many of the tools that will be available to players when the highly-anticipated sequel arrives later this year. Fans will be able to create and play on courses that are only limited to their imaginations, which is always a blast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As pointed out in the tweet from Nintendo after the debut of the trailer, there are many new features! In addition to all of this, the new entry in the series will be arriving this June. Check it out below:

Build and play the Super Mario courses of your dreams! This sequel features a host of new tools and features—like slopes! #SuperMarioMaker2 launches exclusively for #NintendoSwitch this June. pic.twitter.com/qrnkzjbid8 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

The first Super Mario Maker originally arrived in 2015 for the Wii U, with a 3DS port launching the next year. The port, however, did not contain everything that the original Wii U version did, electing to leave out several features.

Thankfully, the trailer above shows a glimpse at what’s to come in the sequel, and it’s looking pretty great so far. While it doesn’t give everything away, the video does gives us a look at some of the new features and tools that players will have at their disposal. And yes, the slopes. Did you see all of that slope-based action?

Super Mario Maker 2 is without a specific release date at this time, but it is set to arrive in June 2019 for Nintendo Switch.

What do you think about Super Mario Maker 2 finally being announced for the Nintendo Switch? Do you think the game is going to perform well on the hybrid console? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7 and let’s discuss!