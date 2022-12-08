Super Mario Movie News Teased for The Game Awards

Fans looking forward to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will want to tune in for The Game Awards on Thursday, as it seems there will be something to see during the show. The official Twitter account for The Game Awards has revealed that Toad voice actor Keegan-Michael Key will appear at the show, alongside a hashtag for the movie and an image of Toad's mushroom head. At this time, it's unclear whether we'll see a new trailer, or if there might be a clip from the movie. Luckily, fans don't have to wait long to find out!

The announcement can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

So far, two trailers have been released for the movie. The first debuted in October, while the second released late last month. Given how recently the second trailer released, it's hard to imagine that we'll see another new trailer at The Game Awards, but Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment have clearly been ramping up marketing for the movie. Given the fact that Keegan-Michael Key will be there, it's possible we could see a focus on Toad. The Toads have appeared in both trailers, but this could be the perfect opportunity for the characters to get a bit more of a spotlight, and learn how they'll be presented in the movie.

Keegan-Michael Key will appear in The Super Mario Bros. Movie alongside Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach), Jack Black (Bowser), Charlie Day (Luigi), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike), and Charles Martinet. The movie is set to release on April 7th, and there's quite a bit of hype surrounding it! While fans were initially quite skeptical about the movie, the two trailers have done a lot to sway public opinion. It remains to be seen if the movie can stick the landing, but fans are clearly feeling a lot more confident about it than they were before.

