Super Mario Movie Toys Get First Major Discounts

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is just a few weeks away from release, and fans looking forward to it can snag some big discounts on toys based on the Nintendo adaptation. Jakks Pacific has already released several toys based on the movie, and Target and Amazon have many of them marked down right now. Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Toad can all be snagged for $13.99 each, down from their normal $19.99 MSRP. A Van Playset with an accompanying Mario Mini Figure also normally retails for $19.99, and is currently marked down to $13.99.

Set to release in theaters on April 5th, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in development from Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures. An origin story, the movie sees plumber brothers Mario and Luigi transported from their home in Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom. After Bowser kidnaps Luigi, Mario must ally himself with Princess Peach, the Toads, and Donkey Kong in order to save the day. The movie will feature the voice talents of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Keegan-Micheal-Key, Seth Rogen, and more.

The animated movie marks the second time Mario has received a theatrical release, with the first time being 1993's Super Mario Bros. live-action film. That film featured Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Mario and Luigi, with Dennis Hopper in the role of King Koopa. The movie bared little resemblance to the video games that inspired it, and was a box office bomb. As a result, Nintendo has been hesitant to embrace these types of adaptations, but Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has been much more closely involved with Illumination's movie. From everything showcased thus far, The Super Mario Bros. Movie looks much closer to the source material, and there's a lot of excitement among Nintendo fans. Hopefully the movie can stick the landing when it releases next month!

