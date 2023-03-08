Super Mario Movie Directors Reveal How it Will be Different from Teen Titans Go!

Before directing The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic were best known for their work on Teen Titans Go! and Teen Titans Go! to the Movies. In a new interview with Animation Magazine, Horvac and Jelenic revealed how The Super Mario Bros. Movie is significantly different from their past works, and how important it is to deliver an experience that seems authentic to the video games that inspired it. The Teen Titans had already gotten a faithful animated adaptation when the pair started on Teen Titans Go!, but that hasn't really been the case for Mario.

"With Teen Titans we were tasked with making a show that was very irreverent and funny and really broad for a new audience. We were able to do that because there was already a reverent series delivered for a lot of people. But there had never been a really authentic Super Mario movie or TV show that was satisfying. So, in a way it was the opposite of what we did on Teen Titans: Let's deliver the Mario experience that we haven't had yet," Horvac told Animation Magazine.

While there have been several attempts to adapt Mario, the quality has been mixed, to say the least. Mario appeared in several animated shows and specials throughout the '80s and early '90s, but they tended to play fast and loose with the source material; of course, those were a lot more faithful than the 1993 live-action movie! Thankfully, everything showcased from The Super Mario Bros. Movie thus far has felt true to the Mario universe.

Of course, fans will be able to see for themselves how faithful The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be when it releases in theaters on April 5th! Mario fans have been waiting a long time to see the character given a strong adaptation, and it seems like that could be the case this time. Fortunately, we don't have to wait much longer to find out!

