Nintendo Brings Back Classic Amiibo in Time for The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is less than a month away, and Nintendo is celebrating by bringing back some classic amiibo figures. In total, four of the film's key characters are coming back to stores: Mario, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, and Bowser. These are all from the Super Mario collection, and have been out-of-print for quite some time! At this time, it's unclear if Nintendo plans on bringing back any other figures from the collection, but amiibo like Koopa Troopa and Goomba command a hefty price on the secondary market, so it would be nice to see them available again!

While these amiibo aren't technically based on the character designs from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, they are close enough to the film's takes that it's easy to see why Nintendo brought them back to store shelves this month. Fans that would prefer to have figures that are faithful to the movie versions can always choose to grab some of the new options from Jakks Pacific, which are available right now. Of course, those aren't compatible with Nintendo Switch games the way these amiibo are, so fans will want to spend their money in a way that makes the most sense for their collection!

Nintendo's amiibo line has been going strong since 2014. The figures are compatible with a number of different video games, including titles such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo has released a plethora of designs over the years, and has frequently brought back older options to coincide with new game releases. Following these Mario re-releases, amiibo collectors can look forward to a new figure based on Link's design from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in May.

