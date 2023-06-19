New Mario Game Reveal Rumored for This Week

Rumors have been circulating that a new Nintendo Direct will air this week, and it seems Mario fans could have a lot to celebrate. According to leaker @Pyoro_ND, a new 2D Mario game will be revealed, alongside a "remake of an SNES classic." Readers are advised to take any rumor with a grain of salt, but as My Nintendo News points out, this one might have some credibility. @Pyoro_ND has accurately leaked a couple of games recently, including Sonic Superstars and Everybody 1-2-Switch! before either game was officially announced. If Nintendo does announce a Direct this week, we might have an idea what will appear!

The Tweet from @Pyoro_ND can be found embedded below.

In case you were 𝓦𝓞𝓝𝓓𝓔𝓡ing what games will be announced in this week's #NintendoDirect:

- A new 2D #SuperMarioBros

- Remake of a SNES classic — Pyoro (@Pyoro_ND) June 19, 2023

At this point, it's been more than a decade since the last 2D Mario game was released. New Super Mario Bros. U was a launch title for the Wii U back in 2012, and was eventually ported to Nintendo Switch in 2019. With The Super Mario Bros. Movie making more than a billion dollars at the box office this year, it would make a lot of sense for Nintendo to release a new Mario game ahead of the holiday season. It's possible the next Mario game could even feature some content based on the movie, but there's no way of knowing for sure.

Nintendo's release schedule for the rest of 2023 is a big mystery, with no first-party games announced after next month's Pikmin 4. In the Switch era, Nintendo has released a first-party game nearly every month, so it's a safe bet that fans will have something to look forward to throughout the rest of the year. What that might be is anyone's guess, but we do know that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will all have DLC releasing before the end of the year. Hopefully Nintendo will pull back the curtain on its plans over the next few days!

