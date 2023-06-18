Next Nintendo Direct for 2023 Could Happen Sooner Than Expected

It sounds like Nintendo's next Direct presentation for 2023 could be happening far sooner than many fans may have previously anticipated. Over the course of the past month, there have been a number of high-profile gaming events that have transpired. At the end of May, Sony held its own PlayStation Showcase which was later followed by Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase. In the midst of all of this new gaming news, though, Nintendo has remained incredibly quiet, which is atypical of the Japanese publisher for this time of the year. Fortunately, it sounds like this silence won't be continuing for much longer.

Teased in a subtle manner by Nintendo insider Nate the Hate, it was seemingly indicated that the next Nintendo Direct could happen at some point between June 20 and June 23. Nate didn't outright state that this window of time will lead to a new Direct, but it was implied that he won't be posting the next episode of his podcast until a later date than normal because of something big that might be happening soon. If this tease is associated with the next Nintendo Direct, it seems likely that we'll hear word of its existence within the coming days from Nintendo itself.

Assuming that Nintendo does hold a new Direct soon, it's hard to know what might be shown off. Following the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a little over a month ago, Nintendo's remaining lineup for 2023 looks pretty slim. Pikmin 4 is scheduled to release on Switch next month in July, but other than this, Nintendo doesn't have many other first-party games slated to arrive this year. As such, this potential Direct could bring some pretty big surprises with it, which should have Nintendo fans on high alert.

What would you like to see from Nintendo when it does hold its next Direct? And do you think that we could be getting a new Direct presentation at some point this week?