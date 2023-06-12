Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gets New Rayman DLC Teaser Trailer

During today's Ubisoft Forward event, a new teaser trailer was revealed for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, centered on Rayman. Ubisoft's limbless mascot is set to appear in the final DLC for the Nintendo Switch game, which is set to release sometime in "late 2023." The DLC will see Rayman teaming up with Rabbid Mario and Rabbid Peach, with a story set in "a new and mysterious place." The teaser showcases a meeting between the three characters, with Rabbid Mario fainting after shaking Rayman's hand and finding that it's not attached to anything!

The trailer can be found below.

From everything Ubisoft has revealed thus far, it seems that the Rayman DLC will be its own side adventure, somewhat similar to the Donkey Kong Adventure DLC that released for Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that Rayman will be meeting the actual heroes of the Mushroom Kingdom, which is bound to be disappointing for anyone that wants to see the real Mario and Peach fighting alongside Rayman. While this is the first time Rayman has appeared in the Mario + Rabbids games, the character has a long history with the creatures; the Rabbids first appeared in Rayman Raving Rabbids back in 2006.

While the Rayman DLC won't be releasing until later in the year, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope fans will have plenty to keep them busy in the meantime. The second DLC pack for the game is set to release in "mid-2023," and will offer new story content. Titled The Last Spark Hunter, the DLC will offer a new area for players to explore called Melodic Gardens. As its name implies, the DLC will center on a new Spark Hunter that did not appear in the base game, and Ubisoft revealed a teaser focused on the villain last month. With Ubisoft already starting to tease the Rayman DLC, it seems like a safe bet we should know more about the second batch of DLC quite soon!

