‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Introduces Zombie Skin In Time For Halloween

Looking to get into the Halloween spirit with Super Mario Odyssey? Well, now there’s an outfit that you can do it with.

A new update has come to the hit Nintendo Switch platformer that allows you to dress up Mario like one of the undead. No, Mario’s not really dead (unlike Luigi, heh), but his zombie costume may just be your speed if you’re looking to spruce things up a bit.

The outfit, divided into two pieces, features tattered clothing, along with a fake axe buried into Mario’s skull. On top of that, he’s got green-ish skin, and his eyes are solid white, emulating a member of the living dead. It’s definitely got a spooktacular look to it, and, honestly, it may be the reason why Peach wants to marry Bowser instead.

You can mix up the Zombie Headwear and Zombie Outfit with other costumes however you see fit, so if you want to have a Mario zombie head mixed in with, say, his swimsuit costume or, if you really want to get weird, his wedding costume, then you can do that. Likewise, you can give Mario a dead body while wearing a sombrero or something, if you want to get incredibly weird. There’s something here for everyone!

On top of that, three new filters have been added to the game’s Snapshot mode, so you can change things up with the pictures you take throughout. These include manga (like the comics), tile (giving the pictures an 8-bit sort of look) and kaleidoscope (which is as weird as it sounds). You can see a sample of the three filters below.

The update should be available the next time you boot up the game, and you should be able to find the outfit in one of the game’s shops next time you pay a visit. But maybe change somewhere else because, really, you don’t want to freak everyone out dressing like a zombie, do you?

Hopefully we’ll be seeing more updates for Super Mario Odyssey in the months ahead, especially with Nintendo giving it another push in time for Christmas. We wouldn’t mind seeing some new levels for zombie Mario to run through. Or sombrero zombie Mario or…well, whatever you come up with.

Super Mario Odyssey is available now for Nintendo Switch.