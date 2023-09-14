Super Mario RPG Reveals New Gameplay Trailer

Nintendo has today unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming remake of Super Mario RPG, which is poised to launch in just a couple of short months. Earlier this year at a previous Direct, Nintendo announced that it would be releasing a new version of its beloved Mario role-playing game that first came to Super Nintendo back in 1996. Now, Nintendo has shown off more of what this remake will have in store, which now boasts some updated mechanics and systems.

Compared to the original game, Super Mario RPG on Switch will contain some real-time action mechanics. Basically, when players are able to time their button presses properly with a character's attacks, they'll then be able to deal damage to a wider variety of enemies. Additionally, a new gauge has been added to Mario RPG that will allow players to unleash "Triple Attacks." These ultimate abilities will deal much higher damage than basic attacks and will differ depending on the characters that may actively be in a party during a battle.

Perhaps the coolest thing that has been confirmed in this new video for Super Mario RPG involves the game's many different bosses. Once players complete their playthrough of the title, Nintendo has said that they'll be able to return to bosses that they previously battled in the game to square off with once again. These revisited fights will be much harder, though, which means that those who are looking for an intense challenge in Super Mario RPG should find one in store in the post-game.

When Does Super Mario RPG Release on Switch?

Currently, Super Mario RPG is growing quite close to its launch, which is set for November 17. When it does release, it will only be playable across Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms. Be sure to stay tuned to our forthcoming coverage here on ComicBook.com as we'll have more to share about this long-awaited remake in the coming weeks and months.

Until then, to learn more about what Super Mario RPG will have in store, you can check out the game's official description from Nintendo below.

"Mario, Bowser, and Peach partner up to repair the wish-granting Star Road in this approachable role-playing adventure. Team up with an oddball group of heroes to save Star Road and stop the troublemaking Smithy Gang. This colorful RPG has updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and offbeat enemies in an RPG for everyone.

Jump through a colorful world and give attacks some extra oomph in battle! Explore the vibrant environments with your party and jump towards your next goal! Run into monsters to enter turn-based battles with your party of three. Press the button at the right time for a satisfying dose of extra damage or helpful guard."