New Super Meat Boy Spinoff Game Revealed

A new game set in the Meat Boy universe is in the works with Team Meat announcing this week Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine. It's technically a spinoff of the Meat Boy games like Super Meat Boy, and as a spinoff, it's got a decidedly different setup given that it's a match-four puzzler. The first real details on the game were shared this week alongside a trailer showing off more of the experience, and it's been confirmed that the game will release for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5 at some point this year.

Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine is quite the name for the game, though if you've been around the Meat Boy series and other games from Super Meat Boy co-creators Tommy Refenes and Edmund McMillen, it should be par for the course. In a PlayStation Blog post announcing the game, Refenes shared how it fits into the Meat Boy universe and gave an idea of what players can expect from it.

"Meat Boy has had enough games (for now). Now it's time for Dr. Fetus to be a star," Refenes said. "Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine takes place right after the events of Super Meat Boy Forever (right after the ending, before the post credits scene, to be exact). Dr. Fetus wants to make clones of Meat Boy and he needs to weed out all of the crappy clones from the gene pool to get pure, perfect, killable Meat Boys."

Refenes acknowledged that a game like this isn't one that many Meat Boy fans probably would've anticipated and said that Team Meat hopes to "inject the hardcore meaty DNA of Super Meat Boy into a match-four puzzler." Though it is indeed a puzzle game, Refenes said it'll still be quite challenging and that players will die often while they refine their skills.

"The game has over 100 hand-crafted levels filled with hazards and traps that will test your puzzle mind along with your finger reflexes," Refenes said. "It's a game in the Meat Boy Universe, so expect to die – over and over again. When you have finally died enough your skills will be second nature and you will start beating levels with no more effort than taking a single, simple breath. You will feel accomplished."

A specific release date for Dr. Fetus' Mean Meat Machine hasn't been set, but it'll be out at some point this year for PlayStation consoles.