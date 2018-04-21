Super Mega Baseball 2 For PS4, Xbox One, and PC Has a Release Date

Canadian developer Metalhead Software has announced that its arcadey baseball game, Super Mega Baseball 2, is poised to finally launch on May 1st for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, priced at $29.99 USD.

To accompany the announcement, the developer has released a brand-new eight minute long video (which you can view up top) that dives into the game’s gameplay mechanics, including some of the sequel’s new features.

For those that don’t know: Super Mega Baseball 2 is the follow-up to 2014’s Super Mega Baseball that follows the same template, but has been revamped in a variety of departments.

According to Metalhead Software, while still trying to appeal to the more casual baseball fans looking for a fun and easy pick-up-and-play experience, Super Mega Baseball 2 has also been tweaked to hopefully appeal to more baseball game purists.

Most noticeably, the sequel boasts a more mature art style, with additional focus on presentation and customization. Players now look less cartoony, and new and more athletic looking animations have been added.

In addition to the returning single-player and local couch co-op, the sequel notably also adds mutliplayer and online co-op. Further, it also will usher in cross-play for the first time (PC and Xbox One and PC and PS4).

As for the single-player, it has been massively overhauled, allowing for far greater customization of your team, its players, its logo, and more.

As you may remember, Super Mega Baseball 2 was originally supposed to launch last fall in time for the MLB playoffs, but was then delayed due to not being quite ready. And while the game could have shipped that winter, Metalhead Software opted to wait until the MLB season picked back up in the Spring, aka they didn’t want to release a baseball game during the heart of winter when no one is talking about baseball.

You can read more on the game below, courtesy of an official overview from Metalhead Software:

The critically acclaimed Super Mega Baseball series is back with gorgeous new visuals, deep team and league customization, and long-awaited online multiplayer modes.

Accessible mechanics. Deep skill curve. Visceral pacing. Light-hearted vibe. Serious simulation.

Rookie or baseball purist, SMB2 packs a mode for everyone. Compete in ranked matchmaking (1v1), dominate friends in arranged matches (1v1, 2v1, 2v2), or take on the AI (solo, local co-op, online co-op) – all kept fair by Ego, the genre’s most flexible difficulty system.

Take in the sights and sounds of the ballpark:

Gorgeous stadiums using PBR rendering technology

New, more realistically scaled character models

Overhauled user interface

Got game? Show your stuff online:

Dedicated servers

Competitive online matchmaking (1v1)

Cooperative online season play (2vCPU)

Friendly online exhibition play (1v1, 2v1, 2v2, 2vCPU)

Your team, your league, your way:

Edit player names, appearance, gear, animations and skills

Customize team names, logos, and uniforms

Create leagues and configure divisions and conferences

Choose game length, season length, and playoff bracket size

Take the field for a refined baseball experience: