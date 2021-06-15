Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Announced at E3 2021

Today, SEGA officially announced Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The modern HD remaster collection includes Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2, and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe, and it is set to release later this year on October 5th. The announcement is meant to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original Monkey Ball on June 23, 2001.

"We’re thrilled to announce a new Super Monkey Ball at the same time as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of this beloved series," said Toshihiro Nagoshi, SEGA Creative Director and creator of Super Monkey Ball, as part of today's announcement. "Everyone’s support, especially fans overseas, has been a big encouragement to the development team over the years. We can’t wait to reintroduce the rich world of Super Monkey Ball to a new audience."

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania includes new character models, upgraded textures, redesigned levels and stages, a new photo mode, and other new features like "immersive comic book-style storytelling, 4-player local coop, online challenges, and leaderboards," according to the announcement.

"I’m so excited to finally share this news with AiAi fans around the world," said Masao Shirosaki, Producer/Director of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, as part of the same announcement. "It’s an honor to be a part of such an iconic series with 20 years of history. Super Monkey Ball’s charm and playfulness is deeply rooted in its DNA, and we’re eager for our fans to experience the joy and wonder of the newest adventure."

As noted above, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is set to release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 5th. It will cost $39.99 on consoles and $29.99 on PC. A Digital Deluxe version will cost $49.99.

