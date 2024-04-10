New Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Trailer Reveals Campaign Details

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is rolling towards Nintendo Switch on June 28th, and Sega has revealed new details about the campaign. As revealed in February, the game will feature 200 brand-new stages, and these will be spread across several worlds. Players will have the option of tackling the campaign solo, or with up to four players in co-op. Sega has also dropped a new trailer for Banana Rumble, which includes a look at the first five worlds. The themes will be Banana Farm, Rose Garden, Floating City, Golden Temple, and Stone Valley.

The new trailer for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble can be found below.

One of the new additions to Banana Rumble is the spin dash technique. The game will apparently waste no time introducing players to this new mechanic, as the first world's "Rail Slider" stage features ramps that must be jumped using the spin dash. The ramps help players clear giant steps that otherwise couldn't be passed. From the trailer, we also got a glimpse at several other stages that will appear. Rose Garden's "Wonder Maze" is inspired by hedge mazes, and part of the challenge will be finding the goal before time runs out. Meanwhile, the goal for Stone Valley's "Rocket Launcher" is placed high above the stage, and players will have to use a rocket to reach it.

A More Accessible Monkey Ball

While none of the stages shown so far seem too difficult, it's a safe bet Banana Rumble will include some steep challenges; past Super Monkey Ball campaigns have had notoriously difficult areas, so it's likely that later stages will get a lot tougher. Luckily for newcomers, Sega will be incorporating several options to make the game a little bit easier. A Rewind function will allow players to go back and retry a part of the stage, and there will even be an option to restart at checkpoints "within certain stages." There's also a Ghost Guide option, which has a transparent player showing the recommended steps to complete an area. Last but not least, the Route Guide will help point players in the direction of the goal.

Some longtime fans will likely scoff at using these inclusions, but they're all optional, and should make it more pleasant for those looking for an easier challenge.

New Friends, New Challenges

The campaign for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will include a new narrative, which centers on a new character named Palette. Palette is on a quest to locate the Legendary Banana, and she'll be enlisting franchise favorites like AiAi to help her. In the game's worlds, players will be seeking out "special parts said to be the key to locating this prized relic." Palette apparently won't be the only new character introduced, as players will encounter both new allies and new enemies.

