Super Nintendo Land: New Bowser Jr. Challenges Explained

Super Nintendo World has a Bowser Jr. storyline that visitors are going to want to know about before making the trip to California. Universal Studios Hollywood invited Comicbook.com for a special tour before the park opens on February 17. During our time there, we got a chance to speak with Universal Creative Vice President Jon Corfino about the secret story running alongside the new attractions during a Q+A session. Yes, there is trickery afoot as the young Koopa has made off with Princess Peach's Golden Mushroom. This being a living video game, it's up to the guests at Super Nintendo World to help get it back. There are four distinct challenges to complete and a boss battle to win inside the land. So, get those Power-Up Bands ready for some action. Check out what the VP had to say about all the fun right here down below.

"So, there is a story behind the whole land. And, that's enforced by these two video monitors. That is, Peach has had her Golden Mushroom stolen by Bowser Jr. and he basically absconded with it. We have what we call four key challenges in the land. We have the opportunity, should we choose to accept it, to help her get her Golden Mushroom back. After we get all four of the key challenges, we go to Boss Battle Jr., which is where if we're successful, we can go and return her Golden Mushroom. It's really fun."

Powering-Up The Experience

In the same conversation, the Vice President explained the significance of the Power-Up Bands and how these accessories tie into this storyline that run throughout the land. As Corfino explained, the story missions are optional. But, if you want to experience everything, getting your hands on a Power-Up Band sounds like the way to go. play into the larger secret narrative running under the surface of the Super Nintendo World ahead.

"As we all know, one of the fun accessories that you have an opportunity to get is your Power-Up Band," Corfino said while introducing the Power-Up Band. "Now, there are three types of people on the planet: Gamers who know everything, more than I do about everything we're about to see. There are people who are interested in gaming that are going to be predisposed to exploring it. And, there are people who, like my wife, don't care, don't want to know about gaming. But, the idea here was that no matter what your experience level or desire, there is something here for you."

"So, I'll show you some of the interactive as we walk through. Whether or not you have [The Power-Up Band], you still get the full experience. If you have this, you're a little bit more in the game. You're tracking your score. This is an Amiibo. It ties into the ride as well. Once you get this, you're tied into your app, your experience can also elevate over time a little bit. So, this is obviously a good thing to have."

