Super Nintendo World: New Power-Up Band Amiibo Details

Super Nintendo World's Power-Up Bands have been a source of conversation since the moment the concept was introduced to the public. Comicbook.com had the chance to ask Universal Creative Vice President Jon Corfino about it during a press event. In a Q+A session with him, we confirmed some details will carry over from the Japan site in Osaka. The executive explained that the optional wristbands deepen the experience for visitors to the park. Also, they're functionally Amigos and will have some sort of interaction with your Nintendo Switch when you reach home. However, Universal said that they would provide more details about exactly what each Power-Up Band does when you scan it at home later.

"That's a very good question. I'm going to defer that one because it is an Amiibo and that was the initial intent. This is an Ambiibo," Corfino clarified. "So, I want to be very accurate, because I've been asking some of those same questions. There's a lot of things in that initial run. So, I'm going to ask for us to get back to you on that."

(Photo: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood)

Earlier in the day, the vice president laid out how the Power-Up Bands play into the larger secret narrative running under the surface of the Super Nintendo World ahead. You don't have to get the band to enjoy everything. But, it will make the experience richer for those people who want to take it a little further by completing the challenges.

"As we all know, one of the fun accessories that you have an opportunity to get is your Power-Up Band," Corfino detailed while holding up the device. "Now, there are three types of people on the planet: Gamers who know everything, more than I do about everything we're about to see. There are people who are interested in gaming that are going to be predisposed to exploring it. And, there are people who, like my wife, don't care, don't want to know about gaming. But, the idea here was that no matter what your experience level or desire, there is something here for you."

"So, I'll show you some of the interactive as we walk through. Whether or not you have [The Power-Up Band], you still get the full experience. If you have this, you're a little bit more in the game. You're tracking your score. This is an Amiibo. It ties into the ride as well. Once you get this, you're tied into your app, your experience can also elevate over time a little bit. So, this is obviously a good thing to have."

