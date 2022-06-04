Super Nintendo World's Mario Kart Ride Gets New Details and Footage

✖

Universal's US-based Super Nintendo World will feature a real-life Mario Kart ride and some new details indicate it may be more ambitious than we originally thought. Of all the video game companies that are best suited for a theme park, Nintendo is definitely at the top of the list. Its games are colorful and full of imagination, with many players wishing they could bring themselves closer to the action in some way. People have tried to replicate Mario Kart in real life for years, sometimes resulting in legal action from Nintendo, but now we're getting the real deal with Super Nintendo World.

The United States version of Super Nintendo World is currently slated to open in early 2023 in Hollywood, California and Universal has offered some details regarding its highly-anticipated Mario Kart ride. Players will strap in to a kart and don some AR goggles, which allows them to race against virtual versions of characters like Mario, Peach, and Bowser. With these goggles, they can then lob digital items like in the video game to knock their opponents off course and gain the lead. It seems like the track is still relatively on rails and the player won't have a lot of control over how they're moving through the track, which makes sense if they're wearing distracting AR goggles. As of right now, there's no firm date for when fans will get to go to the park and experience the Mario Kart ride.

You’ve never experienced Mario Kart like this! Ride through iconic courses, throw shells, and collect coins to beat Team Bowser when #SuperNintendoWorld opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023. https://t.co/293xXB5RDG pic.twitter.com/Ry2q3GhbcO — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) June 2, 2022

A Super Nintendo World is already open in Japan and another one is in the works for Universal's Orlando park, so fans should be able to get access to the exciting new park in various parts of the world with relative ease within the coming years. As of right now, there aren't a ton of significant details about what else will be featured as main attractions at the new park.

