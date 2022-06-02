Super Nintendo World Will Open in US Sooner Than You Think

It appears the opening date for Super Nintendo World will be a little sooner than most people were expecting. Today, Universal Studios announced that Super Nintendo World would open at Universal Studios Hollywood in “early” 2023. Previously, Universal would only state that the new area of their park would open in 2023, suggesting a wider potential opening window. Universal also confirmed that the world will open with an interactive Mario Kart dark ride, which will let players throw shells and collect coins. The new ride can be previewed in the video below.

You’ve never experienced Mario Kart like this! Ride through iconic courses, throw shells, and collect coins to beat Team Bowser when #SuperNintendoWorld opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023. https://t.co/293xXB5RDG pic.twitter.com/Ry2q3GhbcO — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) June 2, 2022

The Super Nintendo World in California will be the first to open in the United States. Universal previously opened a Super Nintendo World area in its Universal Studios Japan location in 2021, which has been warmly received despite the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The Japanese version has two rides – a Mario Kart-themed dark ride with augmented reality elements and an omnimover ride themed around Yoshi. Universal Studios Japan is currently working on an expansion to its Super Nintendo World area themed around Donkey Kong, with a planned opening date of 2024. An East Coast version of Super Nintendo World is also under construction for the new Epic Universe park, which is part of Universal Studios Orlando. That was originally scheduled to be opened in 2023, but COVID pushed back the opening of Epic Universe and the East Coast Super Nintendo World back to 2025. A Super Nintendo World is also planned at Universal Studios Singapore.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood will initially consist of one ride and several interactive areas themed around Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and other classic Nintendo characters, as well as dining and shopping options. More details are likely to be announced in the coming months as Universal Studios Hollywood finishes construction on the new Nintendo-themed area.