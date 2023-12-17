Nintendo Switch 2024 Exclusive Gets New Demo

Hard as it might be to believe, 2024 is almost here, and the month of January will see the year's first Nintendo published game. On January 19th, Another Code: Recollection will arrive on Nintendo Switch, and those unfamiliar with it will be happy to know that a free demo is now available on the eShop. Progress in the demo can be transferred over to the full version, so anyone that decides to purchase the game next month will be able to pick up right where they left off. For anyone on the fence, this should be the perfect opportunity!

What to Expect from Another Code: Recollection

For those unfamiliar with Another Code: Recollection, the game is actually a compilation featuring the first two games in the series. Another Code: Two Memories was released on Nintendo DS in 2005, and a sequel titled Another Code: R – A Journey Into Lost Memories was released on Wii in 2009. Unfortunately, the sequel never made it to North America, only coming out in Japan and Europe; the Nintendo Wii was region-locked, so fans couldn't even import the sequel if they wanted to! Another Code: Recollection will finally give players in the region a chance to experience the end of the story. One of the most common complaints about the original version of Another Code: Two Memories was that the game was too short, but having two games in one package should help to alleviate that!

Another Code: Recollection will not be a straight port. Players can expect several changes from the original games, including improved visuals and environments. As can be seen from the trailer, both games will feature new voice acting. Nintendo has also added hint and navigation systems which will be optional. The goal of these is to "help players new to adventure games."

Nintendo DS Games on Switch

The Nintendo DS was one of the most successful video game systems of all-time, but many of its best games remain stranded on the system. Another Code: Two Memories is one of the rare exceptions, though there have been other remakes, such as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. Hopefully this will be the start of a bigger trend, and we'll start to see other favorites, like Elite Beat Agents or The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks.

The availability of old Nintendo DS games greatly dropped off in 2023 with the closure of the Wii U eShop. Several old Nintendo DS games were re-released on the Virtual Console over the years. That loss of availability proved very frustrating for Nintendo fans, and many have been hoping for more retro releases on Switch to make up for it.

