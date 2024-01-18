Super Nintendo World's Donkey Kong Mine Cart Ride Will Jump Over "Broken" Tracks

When Super Nintendo World Japan's Donkey Kong Country attraction opens, the highlight will be a ride based on the mine cart areas from the series. Those stages have been an iconic part of the Donkey Kong Country games going back to 1994. It seems that the ride's creators have been attempting to faithfully replicate the experience from the games, as there will apparently be an area where the cart actually jumps over "broken" tracks! According to reporting from CoasterTalk, the cart will be held by a hidden bar on a second track, which will allow it to appear as if it's jumping between broken sections.

Readers can get a better idea of how that works in practice from CoasterTalk's video right here. Readers should take this all with a grain of salt right now since none of this is confirmed, but it makes a lot of sense given the official trailers and commercials we've seen for the ride. All of them show the mine cart jumping, but most fans probably assumed this was just a nod to the games, and not an actual feature that would be included in the ride!

Video Game Inspiration

In the original Donkey Kong Country, there are multiple levels where players ride in mine carts, starting with Mine Cart Carnage. The stages immediately became an iconic part of the game, though their difficulty level can make them frustrating, too. Since then, mine cart areas have been a staple in Donkey Kong games, appearing in the original SNES trilogy, Donkey Kong Country Returns, and more.

Speaking of Donkey Kong Country Returns, it seems the game will inspire a lot of elements of the new Super Nintendo World attraction. In commercials for Super Nintendo World, we've seen that the Tiki Tak Tribe will play a role in the Donkey Kong Country area. The villains took the place of the Kremlings in Donkey Kong Country Returns, but have made minimal appearances since then. It appears that their leader Tiki Tong will be found in the park, possibly as a threat that shows up in the mine cart ride.

Donkey Kong Games

While Donkey Kong is getting a big focus at Super Nintendo World Japan this year, the character hasn't had much to do in the Nintendo Switch era. The character's lone starring role on the system has been Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, an enhanced port of a game that first released on Wii U in 2014. DK will co-star in next month's Mario vs. Donkey Kong, but that's also a remake.

This year happens to be the 30th anniversary of Donkey Kong Country on Super Nintendo, and that would be the perfect opportunity to unveil a new game. Hopefully Nintendo will have some more positive news to share with DK fans in the coming months!

