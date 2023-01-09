Super Nintendo World: How To Earn Power-Up Band Points

When Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood next month, visitors will be encouraged to purchase a Power-Up Band. At first glance, Power-Up Bands look similar to Disney's Magic Bands; each one features a colorful character from the Mario Universe. However, Power-Up Bands are a bit different, and help to sell the idea of Super Nintendo World as an extension of Nintendo's video games. Through these bands, visitors will be able to get points and interact with different attractions. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine, Universal Creative VP Jon Corfino went into detail about how players use the bands to earn points.

"So, once again, there is no order, no rules here," Corfio began. "It's just like the game. You can explore it however you want to. You can go everywhere, in any order. So, it's all about discovery. So, if I'm over here and see one of these icons, I can press right here and [1-up noise] I just got some points. Any question blocks you see, you can get more points. You'll find these as we wander around. You'll just want to explore around, just like the game. That's the big difference here, as opposed to other rides and attractions that we've done, and others have done, this is putting it into a game. It's not trying to take you backstage at a movie. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but this more like you're inside of the game. So everything you do is linked to [A Power-Up Band]."

While the Power-Up Bands will have an application in the park, visitors will be able to continue using them at home. Power-Up Bands actually double as an amiibo, which means they can be scanned into various Nintendo Switch games, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. So, if you're in need of a Toad amiibo, or Princess Peach, that might be the one to grab inside the park! It's a great secondary use, and it could make the Power-Up Band a more enticing purchase for some Nintendo fans.

Super Nintendo World will open February 17th at Universal Studios Hollywood.

