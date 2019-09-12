Super Nintendo World Will “Redefine What a Park Experience Is Like,” According to Universal Parks CEO

UPDATE: A full version of the conference’s manuscript has surfaced here which gives conflicting interpretations of Williams’ quote regarding Super Nintendo World.

It sounds like Super Nintendo World is about to become the theme park of gaming dreams. Over the years, reports have popped up regarding plans to make a theme park based on Nintendo’s many titles. Those plans came to fruition with Super Nintendo World, and the CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts says the area will go beyond even what fans dreamt.

Recently, the Comcast 2019 Media, Communications, and Entertainment Conference was held, and it was there Tom Williams got real about Super Nintendo World. The executive not only confirmed Super Nintendo World would be at Universal parks worldwide save for Beijing but that its theming will redefine theme parks entirely.

“It’s the best, and we’ve tested them all, and they’re killers. It’s a great lineup. It takes it to the whole next level. It’s gonna redefine what a park experience is like. It really is special,” Williams said after being asked about Super Nintendo World’s attractions.

According to the report by Attractions Magazine, the executive revealed plans to open the first Super Nintendo World next spring at Universal Studios Japan. This timing would align the park’s opening with the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and it will have two rides ready to go from day one. Super Mario Kart will be available to ride as well as an omnimover attraction called Yoshi’s Adventures.

As for when this park will come to the U.S., Williams refused to comment. The CEO did not provide a timeline as he didn’t want to “defer attendance” in the coming years. For now, it seems like Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have some waiting to do, and they could be in limbo for awhile. After all, Williams did say creating a new themed area in a park takes anywhere from five to six years.

Of course, this update isn’t ideal for fans in the U.S., but it seems like Universal Studios Japan will be the perfect testing ground for Super Nintendo World. The area seemed like it will be a highly themed one thanks to its electronic, score-keeping wristbands and more. With the park spanning three levels, Super Nintendo World will make fans feel like they have entered the world of Mario, and fans are excited to see which other franchises join the park along the way. After all, what kind of Nintendo park would be complete without a Legend of Zelda ride, you know?

So, are you hoping to visit this park when it opens in Japan?