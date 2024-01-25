Nintendo Ignites Theories of Zelda Expansion at Super Nintendo World

A new video from Nintendo has ignited theories associated with a Legend of Zelda expansion to the Super Nintendo World theme park. For those in the United States, Super Nintendo World first opened in Universal Studios Hollywood back in 2021. Since that time, a new version of the park for Universal Orlando was announced to be in the works and is set to open in 2025. For the most part, this version of the park in Orlando is assumed to be roughly the same as the ones in Japan and Hollywood, but it now seems like a section tied to Zelda could also be implemented.

Spotted in a recent video on Instagram, the construction of this new Super Nintendo World park in Orlando was shown off. The video itself happened to feature iconic Nintendo creator Shigeru Miyamoto who was seen briefly wearing a hard hat. Interestingly, The Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma happened to also be shown in the video and was present at the construction site. On its own, this might not mean a whole lot, but what Universal and Nintendo did next is what has fans scratching their heads.

Not long after this video was shared to social media, it was deleted for one reason or another. A reason behind the deletion hasn't been provided, but some Nintendo fans are under the assumption that it was because of Aonuma's appearance. For Aonuma to be present at Super Nintendo World, it could imply that an area tied to Zelda is in development. Given that Nintendo itself hasn't announced this just yet, the video could have been wiped out to prevent this reveal from slipping.

Obviously, just because Aonuma was at the Super Nintendo World construction site doesn't mean a whole lot on its own. Even though he does specifically work on the Zelda franchise at Nintendo, he is also one of the most prominent producers and bosses at the Japanese game developer As such, he may have just wanted to visit Super Nintendo World to see the park slowly coming together in Orlando. Then again, a Zelda section of the park would make a ton of sense given that it's Nintendo's biggest franchise other than Super Mario.

Do you think that Aonuma's presence at Super Nintendo World implies that a Zelda portion of the park is in the works? And if not, why do you believe that this video ended up being deleted? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]