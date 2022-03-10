Super Nintendo World’s First US Opening Window Revealed

Universal Studios has announced the opening of its first Super Nintendo World attraction at one of its US parks. Super Nintendo World will open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023. The new “world” within the park will initially consist of one ride and several interactive areas themed around Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and other classic Nintendo characters, as well as dining and shopping options. As a part of the announcement, Universal also announced that its Feature Presentation store will have exclusive merchandise, including Mario and Luigi-themed apparel and character hats. More details about the new park will be announced soon.

This marks the first Super Nintendo World to open in the United States. Universal Studios opened a Super Nintendo World area in its Universal Studios Japan location in 2021, which has been warmly received despite the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The Japanese version has two rides – a Mario Kart-themed dark ride with augmented reality elements and an omnimover ride themed around Yoshi. Universal Studios Japan is currently working on an expansion to its Super Nintendo World area themed around Donkey Kong, with a planned opening date of 2024.

Universal Studios is also working on an East Coast version of Super Nintendo World, which will be part of the Epic Universe park at its Orlando resort. While Orlando’s Super Nintendo World was originally scheduled to open in 2023, COVID-19 pushed the construction timeline back by several years. Epic Universe and its Super Nintendo World is currently scheduled to open in 2025. A Super Nintendo World will also open at Universal Studios Singapore.

Mario and Donkey Kong may not be the only Nintendo characters coming to Universal Studios. Recently, The Pokemon Company also announced a partnership with Universal Studios theme parks, although no other details were given about what that might entail. Given that plans for a planned Pokemon expansion of Super Nintendo World leaked online last year, we could see Nintendo’s footprint grow even more at all of Universal Studios theme parks in the near future.

