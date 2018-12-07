Somebody Modded Daisy Ridley Into ‘Super Smash Bros.’ And We’re Dead

Some mods in games are majestic, building up on worlds with grandeur and fantasy-driven exploration for players to enjoy and get lost in. Others gives us Thomas the Tank Engine and a weird Daisy x Ridley hybrid that nobody asked for but we got it anyway.

The modder in question is ‘HSFR.X’ over on GameBanana and they’re the same person that’s given us some incredible (and hilarious) Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild mods in the past. Their latest creation? Basically just Ridley in a dress but we can’t seem to look away …

Keep in mind that this mod is for the Super Smash Bros. title that came out on the Wii U. Ultimate, which just released today, does not have an emulator that supports the title quite yet. Still, if you’re looking to spice up your playthrough a little bit in between crying because of World of Light, have a dainty little Ridley because this is 2018 and absolutely anything is possible.

As far as the most recent title in the franchise goes, fans are still freaking out over the recent reveal of Persona’ Joker in Ultimate. Nintendo gave the big reveal during last night’s Game Awards in an announcement that literally no one saw coming.

Needless to say, the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate title is definitely earning the right to call itself "ultimate."

As for the game itself, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch.

For the mod this article is about, you can download the files – and the emulator – right here over at GameBanana.com.