New Super Smash Bros. Theory Points to Geno as Next DLC Fighter

✖

There are still four spots left in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighter's Pass Vol. 2 DLC Pack on Nintendo Switch, and some fans think that one of those open spots belongs to Geno from Super Mario RPG. The supposed evidence for this theory comes from the latest event for the game. In Japan, the event is being called "Beware of Mushrooms." That name is just one word off from "Beware of the Forest Mushrooms," the name of Geno's theme in Super Mario RPG! As such, the Tweet announcing the event has been filled with replies from fans hoping to see Geno announced for the game.

A Tweet from the official Super Smash Bros. Japanese Twitter account, and one such reply, can be found embedded below.

"Beware the mushrooms".....? Are-

Are you guys seeing this??? pic.twitter.com/eo1SZRdp6e — 🐼🐼Panda🐼🐼 (@VOIDEYEDTEDDY) December 9, 2020

It's worth noting that mushrooms have played a major role at Nintendo since the release of Super Mario Bros. more than 35 years ago, so it's entirely possible that fans are reading too much into this. Also, the event in North America is being called "Fungi Fever." That name would make more sense for a denizen of the Mushroom Kingdom, as opposed to Geno.

That said, rumors have been floating around about the character for quite some time, and Nintendo seems all too aware of the demand. Super Mario RPG was developed by Square Enix, and the company owns the rights to the character. A Mii Fighter costume for Geno has previously appeared in the series, but Nintendo has yet to add it to Ultimate, adding a bit of fuel to the fire.

Square Enix currently has two fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: Cloud and Hero. Clearly, the possibility of Geno being added to the game is quite a bit better than it might be for characters from other publishers. At the end of the day, however, it comes down to whether or not Nintendo and Square Enix decide that it's worth it. For now, fans will just have to wait and see.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see Geno in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate? Do you think the character would make for a fun inclusion? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!