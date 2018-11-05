‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: 50 Gameplay Changes Including Nerfs, Buffs & More

Think that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is loaded to the hilt with stages, tunes and fighters? Well, you’re right. But it’s also got an abundant amount of changes coming to the gameplay that both veterans of the series and newcomers can easily take advantage of.

A YouTuber by the name of Dragon Smash has uploaded a new video, which you can see above, that details over fifty new character gameplay changes, including a variety of nerds, buffs and additional moves. There’s a lot to take in here, even if you don’t think your favorite is affected.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the changes you can expect in the game, though it helps to watch the video and see examples of them being executed. Y’know, for practice…

Mr. Game & Watch

Forward Air is now a bomb drop

Up Air now has 3 hitboxes

Judge 7 drops three apples instead of one

Dr. Mario

Dr. Mario has a new backthrow

Dr. Mario now swings his cape upwards

Yoshi

Yoshi has a new up air

Can reverse down B and it snaps to ledge

Luigi

Luigi now has a tether grab

He does not have a tether recover

He can’t mash tornado to recover anymore

Fireballs are much faster

Falco

Down Air now auto cancels, but spike is weaker

Lasers are Faster and SH Lasers have less endlag

Back Air has less knockback

Up tilt has less ending lag

Jigglypuff

Rollout endlag decreased and you can drift after hitting rollout

Forward Tilt can Jab Lock

Forward Air has more knockback

Pound goes a further distance and has less endlag

Roy

Landing lag on all of Roy’s aerials was reduced

Wolf

Wolf has a new forward Smash

Dash Attack no longer halts forward momentum

Up Smash has a new animation

New Down Tilt

Wario

Biting opponents restores health

Wario now has to wait longer to get his bike back

Meta Knight

Tornado moves faster and is single hit

Dimensional Cape Travels Further

Shulk

Shulk’s Neutral Air is Much Faster

Olimar

The effect from grab is based on which Pikmin is first in line

Rosalina & Luma

Luma now respawns after 7 seconds instead of 13

Zero Suit Samus

Double Up Air no longer works

Grab is Faster

Diddy Kong

Banana does not disappear the first time it hits an opponent

Neutral Air has less end lag

Pit

Neutral Air has a longer duration

Pichu

Dash attack has less endlag

Back Air now has thunder properties

Down Air can spike

Wii Fit Trainer

Sun Salutation is now orange and travels faster

Super hoop travels higher

Young Link

Both hits of forward air now hit properly

Spin attack preserves much more momentum

Captain Falcon

Up Special Recovers better, moves more forward

Knee is able to break halfway depleted shields (no footage just yet)

Up Tilt no longer reaches floor, making it harder to hit opponents holding on to a ledge

Duck Hunt

Gunman has less ending lag

Neutral Aerial has less ending lag

Side Special has faster startup, throws clay pigeon much earlier

More than likely, this won’t be the last video we see from Dragon Smash on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so keep a close eye on their page.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.