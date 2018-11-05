Gaming

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: 50 Gameplay Changes Including Nerfs, Buffs & More

Think that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is loaded to the hilt with stages, tunes and fighters? Well, you’re right. But it’s also got an abundant amount of changes coming to the gameplay that both veterans of the series and newcomers can easily take advantage of.

A YouTuber by the name of Dragon Smash has uploaded a new video, which you can see above, that details over fifty new character gameplay changes, including a variety of nerds, buffs and additional moves. There’s a lot to take in here, even if you don’t think your favorite is affected.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the changes you can expect in the game, though it helps to watch the video and see examples of them being executed. Y’know, for practice…

Mr. Game & Watch

  • Forward Air is now a bomb drop
  • Up Air now has 3 hitboxes
  • Judge 7 drops three apples instead of one

Dr. Mario

  • Dr. Mario has a new backthrow
  • Dr. Mario now swings his cape upwards

Yoshi

  • Yoshi has a new up air
  • Can reverse down B and it snaps to ledge

Luigi

  • Luigi now has a tether grab
  • He does not have a tether recover
  • He can’t mash tornado to recover anymore
  • Fireballs are much faster

Falco

  • Down Air now auto cancels, but spike is weaker
  • Lasers are Faster and SH Lasers have less endlag
  • Back Air has less knockback
  • Up tilt has less ending lag

Jigglypuff

  • Rollout endlag decreased and you can drift after hitting rollout
  • Forward Tilt can Jab Lock
  • Forward Air has more knockback
  • Pound goes a further distance and has less endlag

Roy

  • Landing lag on all of Roy’s aerials was reduced

Wolf

  • Wolf has a new forward Smash
  • Dash Attack no longer halts forward momentum
  • Up Smash has a new animation
  • New Down Tilt

Wario

  • Biting opponents restores health
  • Wario now has to wait longer to get his bike back

Meta Knight

  • Tornado moves faster and is single hit
  • Dimensional Cape Travels Further

Shulk

  • Shulk’s Neutral Air is Much Faster

Olimar

  • The effect from grab is based on which Pikmin is first in line

Rosalina & Luma

  • Luma now respawns after 7 seconds instead of 13

Zero Suit Samus

  • Double Up Air no longer works
  • Grab is Faster

Diddy Kong

  • Banana does not disappear the first time it hits an opponent
  • Neutral Air has less end lag

Pit

  • Neutral Air has a longer duration

Pichu

  • Dash attack has less endlag
  • Back Air now has thunder properties
  • Down Air can spike

Wii Fit Trainer

  • Sun Salutation is now orange and travels faster
  • Super hoop travels higher

Young Link

  • Both hits of forward air now hit properly
  • Spin attack preserves much more momentum

Captain Falcon

  • Up Special Recovers better, moves more forward
  • Knee is able to break halfway depleted shields (no footage just yet)
  • Up Tilt no longer reaches floor, making it harder to hit opponents holding on to a ledge

Duck Hunt

  • Gunman has less ending lag
  • Neutral Aerial has less ending lag
  • Side Special has faster startup, throws clay pigeon much earlier

More than likely, this won’t be the last video we see from Dragon Smash on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, so keep a close eye on their page.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.

