‘Super Smash Bros.’ Champion Reveals Who The Best Fighter In ‘Ultimate’ Is

According to one of the world’s best Super Smash Bros. players, the newly added Inkling is the best fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, at least right now.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may be in its early days, but rankings of characters and favorites are already starting to emerge. Not even a month in, and people are throwing around the likes of Simon Belmont, Inkling, King K. Rool, Falco, Olimar, and Richter as “best fighter in the game.” But who actually is the best character in the game? Well, we will never have a universal answer, but according to Gonzalo ZeRo” Barrios, the Smash Bros. Wii U World Champion, it’s clear the fighter from Splatoon is the top-squid.

The claim comes apart of a new video uploaded by Barrios titled “How to Play The Best Character in Smash Ultimate,” which features an Inkling tutorial.

According to Barrios, what makes Inkling “absolutely nutty” is the character’s ink mechanic, which allows you to deal out a lot of damage to opponents really quickly. How it basically works is by doing a variety of attacks you will get ink on your opponent, which increases the damage you deal by an extra 50 percent. So, if you know how to keep your ink charged, you will often have this plus-50 percent damage bonus, which is a game-changer.

But Inkling also has some nasty combos, especially throw combos, that allow you to trap your enemy in certain parts of the map rendering them unable to escape. Between the ink and the combos, Inkling is a very difficult fighter to handle if the person knows how to use the little squid properly. I’d say alongside Falco, my win percentage is worse against Inkling than any other fighter.

If you’re a beginner though, Inkling probably isn’t the best choice. Rather you may want to try out Cloud, Samus, Ganondorf, or even Kirby.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available for Nintendo Switch. For more news, coverage, and guides on the platform fighter, click here.

